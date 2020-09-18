Share:

ISLAMABAD - The speakers of Azmat-e-Sahaba rally held on Thursday demanded the government for the legislation of death penalty for those involved in contempt of Sahaba.

The religious leaders from different school of thoughts participated in the rally organised by the Mutahida Sunni Council and delivered their speeches.

On the occasion, Member of Provincial Assembly Punjab Mavia Azzam Tariq said that they were there to maintain the peace of the country, adding that they were not there for roti, kapra, and makan.

While addressing the mass gathering, he said that the government should introduce law of death penalty for those who commit the contempt of Sahaba and Ahl-e-Bait.

Meanwhile, leader of Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said that if Islam had reached every corner of the world it was due to the hard work of the Sahabas. He stated that Sahabas were a red line for them and those crossing this line will not be tolerated.

He elaborated that anti-Islam agenda was running in the country with the help of external forces, adding that the sovereignty of Parliament House was bulldozed by the pressure of external forces.

He stated that the people of Islamabad have been barred from donating land to the mosques and madrassahs which was unacceptable, adding that they were committed to fight for the Namos-e-Risalat and Sahaba until their last breath.

Maulana Muhammad Ahmad Lodhyani said that they were standing in the front of Parliament to demand legislation against those involved in the contempt of Sahabas. He stated that they were standing in the front of Supreme Court to demand the Suo Motu action against those involved in the contempt of Sahabas.

Religious scholar Adnan Kakakhel while addressing the mass gathering warned that the country was heading towards anarchy which was not a good sign for the peace of the country. He maintained that disgraceful comments against Sahabas will not be tolerated at any cost in Pakistan.

He concluded that peace cannot be maintained in the country if the government failed to stop the contempt of Sahabas in the country.

It is important to mention here that the Azmat-e-Sahaba rally was organised by the Mutahida Sunni Council in order to condemn the contempt of Sahabas in the country and demand the government for some categorical legislation in this regard.