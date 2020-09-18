Share:

Islamabad - A banker was shot dead at Ranjha Arcade at Gulberg Greens on Thursday morning by two assailants riding on a motorcycle.

Syed Raza Naqvi was serving in National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) as Area Manager. The incident took place within the jurisdiction of Police Station (PS) Koral. Since the deceased also survived a life attempt about one and half month ago in limits of PS Khanna, the investigators of Koral police station detained a suspect namely Sana Ullah and started grilling him. Police ruled out that it was a sectarian or target killing.

According to details, Syed Raza Naqvi, the banker, reached Ranjha Arcade in Gulberg Greens to attend his office at 8:30am. He was stepping the stairs up when all of sudden two assailants riding a motorcycle appeared and one of them opened indiscriminate firing on Naqvi with a pistol. Resultantly, Naqvi suffered fatal bullet injuries and fell on ground. A man sitting in a car next to body of deceased stepped down and called others present around to rescue the victim. People moved the victim to hospital in a private car. The doctors pronounced Naqvi as dead in the hospital.

Meanwhile, a heavy contingent of police including forensic experts and investigators of HIU headed by SHO PS Koral Asjad rushed to the crime scene and collected evidences.

“The deceased suffered four bullet injuries and died on the spot. We have also recovered bullet shells from crime scene,” said a police investigator.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural Zone Farooq Amjad Bhutter, when contacted by The Nation, confirmed that a banker was shot dead by two assailants in Gulberg Greens and fled from scene. He said the motive behind the murder was yet to be ascertained but police are investigating the case from different angles. He said the deceased had a land dispute with some persons in the area.

He said the deceased also survived a gun attack and got registered an attempted murder case against two men with PS Khanna. “At that time, he had not nominated any person in FIR but one month later he had given police two names of men whom he was suspicious to be involved in launching armed attack on him,” he said adding that police have taken into custody one suspect namely Sana Ullah and grilled him.

He said it was also suggested during preliminary investigation that Syed Raza Naqvi has some dispute with some office colleagues and the police are also questioning the bank staffers.

“This is very clear that it was neither sectarian nor target killing,” said SP Farooq Amjad Bhutter.

He said investigators have also obtained CCTV footage of several cameras to identify the attackers. “We will get the killers very soon,” he hoped.

According to content of FIR, lodged with PS Koral on complaint of Syed Aziz Naqvi, the brother of deceased, he dropped his brother Syed Raza Naqvi outside bank at 8:30am. “My brother was moving towards his office when two assailants came on bike and shot him dead and managed to escape from the scene,” he said adding that the killers could be identified by him.

Meanwhile, capital city police chief Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan has also taken notice of brutal murder case and constituted two teams under the leadership of DIG Operations Waqar Uddin Syed. SSP Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Syed Tanvir Mustafa and SP Rural Zone Farooq Amjad Bhutter will supervise the investigation process of teams, according to a spokesman. IGP Islamabad Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan directed the subordinates to use all the available resources to arrest the killers.