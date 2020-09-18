Share:

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday made a telephonic contact with the top Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif, who is currently in London, and invited him to join the opposition-led all parties conference (APC) virtually.

According to the PPP spokesman, the two leaders discussed the overall political situation in the country. "Bilawal Bhutto invited Nawaz Sharif to attend the multi-party conference via video link," he said.

The elder Sharif was quoted as saying during the telephonic conversation that he desires success of the APC and his prayers and sympathies are with the people of the country.