Rather uncannily, five Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) buses caught fire, and potentially threatened the lives of commuters, in the last month. With the service under temporary suspension, a team of Chinese technicians is due to launch an investigation into the matter, seeking an explanation for why the buses caught fire and a subsequent solution. What’s ironic is the fact that if such an incident had happened if the government was in opposition, they would have caused an uproar. As such, for them to turn a blind eye and let the same episode repeat itself numerous times does not make sense.

TransPeshawar, the government-owned company that is responsible for the provision of BRT services, claimed that technical glitches caused a mere spark, one that was immediately put out, in the vehicles. However, the reality was exposed through videos that surfaced showing flames and smoke erupting out of the busses as frightened people maintained their distance and watched as it broke down. Surely, undermining the critical nature of the issue is not the right move forward. As vehicular suspension is underway, the masses are left to their own without a transport solution one again.

In contrast to this chaos in KP, Punjab has, for the last few years, experienced rapid development of public transport. Not only has the government continued with the projects introduced by its predecessor but it has also saved Rs3 billion due to contractual changes in the operation of the Lahore Metro Bus System. The success of the transport model in Punjab is one that can be easily emulated in KP as well, considering that its provincial governance is dominated by officials of the same party. A little correspondence is all that is needed to resolve a series of problems that should have never occurred in the first place.