LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that the World Patient Safety Day gives an opportunity to renew pledge for safe treatment of patients.

She was speaking as chief guest at the World Patient Safety seminar at Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) on Thursday.

Present on the occasion were Vice-Chancellor FJMU Prof Amir Zaman Khan, Provincial Focal Person on Patients Safety and Quality Punjab Dr Hussain Jaffery, World Health Organisation representative Dr Jamshed, students and faculty members.

The Minister appreciated the organisers for arranging awareness seminar on a very important issue. She said, “The day affords us an opportunity to renew pledge to ensure safe treatment for patients.

I am a proud alumna of the FJWU. A doctor’s ultimate pride is safe treatment to patients.

Every year, hundreds of thousands of patients lose their lives world over due to non provision of safe treatment. The treatment must begin with words of consolation for patients.

Doctors must follow necessary precautions before beginning treatment. A patient’s loss by intent on part of doctors is improbable. By observing necessary protocols, a lot of lives can be saved. As doctors, treatment of patients is a huge responsibility for us.

I salute our doctors, nurses and paramedical staff who worked during corona pandemic who rendered exemplary services. We are ensuring measures for safety of patients as well as healthcare workers.”

Dr Hussain Jaffery said, “A patient loses life every 20 seconds in the world. Under the supervision of Minister Heath Dr. Yasmin Rashid, all out measures are being ensured for patient safety.”