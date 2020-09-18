Share:

SUKKUR - Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar on Thursday has directed the district administrations officers including deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners to provide better services to masses in connection to enjoy great public support and cooperation. He was speaking at a meeting of Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners of the Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts at his office. The Commissioner emphasized that officers of district administrations would have to re-build public confidence on them by showing their commitment to serve the people in the best possible way.

He directed them to go to their field/ areas and do best efforts to serve the people and win their confidence and support.