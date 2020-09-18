Share:

KARACHI - Commissioner Karachi Sohail Rajput has directed all the deputy commissioners (DCs) to remove all the billboards installed at public properties if deemed dangerous for the public, and ensure that no such billboards are installed on public properties in the city in future. He issued these orders while chairing a meeting held here on Thursday to review the steps taken for ensuring implementation on the orders of the Supreme Court (SC).

The meeting was attended among others by Municipal Commissioner KMC Dr Saifur Rehman, all deputy commissioners/ district administrators, Municipal Commissioners of DMCs, Project Director KCR Amir M Daudpota, senior officials of KWSB, Karachi Urban Transport Corporation and Cantonment boards. The meeting also reviewed the efforts being made for the revival of Karachi Circular Railways (KCR). Commissioner asked the Pakistan Railways (PR) to expedite work on the revival of 44-kilometer long Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) in pursuance of the Supreme Court orders so that it could be completed in time. KCR Project Director, Amir Muhammad Daudpota briefed the meeting about progress on the work, initiated by the Pakistan Railways. He told the meeting that PR had started work on the revival of Karachi Circular Railway, comprising its loop portion (30 km) and Mainline portion (14 km).

He said that work would be completed in three phases for ensuring its quality. “In the first portion, track-laying and restoration of stations would be completed up to Orangi station. In the second portion, track would be laid from Orangi to Geelani Station while in the third phase, work would be undertaken from Urdu College to COD,” he explained.

“After the completion of first phase, the KCR track will be upgraded to the level of ML-1 standard in the second phase,” he said, and added, “While in third phase, KCR will be converted to Modern Urban Railway on Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode.”

He told the meeting that work on laying 14-km long track from Karachi city to Orangi was being carried out at a fast pace, and hopefully it would be completed in the next month.

It was informed that the issue of damaged infrastructure of sewerage system at Urdu College towards Depo Station was also brought to the notice of the worthy commissioner.

He further told the meeting that nullahs and illegally built structures around them were one of the main hurdles in the way of completion of the KCR.

KWSB officials assured the commissioner that the issue would be resolved for which efforts had already been initiated