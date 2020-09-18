Share:

LAHORE - The COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in the province as the number of coronavirus cases reached 98,041 with the registration of 95 new cases during the past 24 hours.

According to a spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Thursday, the total number of deaths in the province had been recorded as 2,223. The P&SHD confirmed that 29 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore during the last 24 hours.

The department had conducted a total of 1,103,618 tests for COVID-19 so far while 94,721 confirmed cases recovered all together in the province.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs and cover their faces with masks for protection against coronavirus.

Two new cases of

dengue reported

Two new cases of dengue virus have been reported in the province during the last 24 hours including one from Lahore and the second from Rawalpindi.

According to the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department here on Thursday, 648 suspected cases of dengue virus have been reported in the last 24 hours who have been kept in surveillance as their tests were being conducted.

So far, 52 cases of dengue have been confirmed from January this year in the province, however, 45 patients have been discharged after recovery and currently seven dengue patients were under treatment.

No death due to dengue have been reported this year as the Punjab government was continuously working against dengue virus across the province and the anti-dengue staff recovered dengue larvae from 10,787 places during the last seven days.

The P&SHD has urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their surroundings clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.