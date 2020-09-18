Share:

ISLAMABAD - Despite COVID-19 curve in federal capital has flattened, dry season and decrease in temperature in upcoming days could again lead to increase Corona cases, public health experts said on Thursday.

According to the latest stats, 21 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Islamabad during last 24 hours and deaths have reached 178 since September 10, 2020.

Commenting on the fluctuating situation of COVID-19 cases Dr Abdul Wali Khan PhD Public Health, Assistant Executive Director Federal Government Polyclinic (FGSP) Hospital, informed The Nation that start of monsoon in Pakistan witnessed a dramatic but good decline in number of COVID-19 cases as well as a decline in fatalities.

He said from May 10 to June 15, the COVID-19 cases were on rise which resulted in more patients turning to hospitals for treatment and almost daily deaths reached 100 to 250.

He said in July, August and till first week of September, cases declined across Pakistan which was evident from the daily positive cases ratio that remained below 2%.

Dr. Abdul Wali said that health experts believed that downfall of COVID-19 cases in monsoon were due to different reasons, notably high temperature and relative humidity. However, he said now with end of monsoon and start of dry season and decline in temperature in coming months could increase the daily new cases and hospitalization in Pakistan.

Dr. Abdul Wali said to prevent the danger of the outbreak in winter, special care should be taken by all, especially at a time when businesses such as wedding halls and educational institutions were opened. “Strict implementation and adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) is required.”

Dr. Nasim Akhtar, head of infectious diseases department of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) said that so far no rapid rise in Corona cases had been observed but strict implementation of SOPs was mandatory as the cases had not reached zero. “The fluctuation in cases will continue,” she said. Dr. Nasim Akhtar said at present only five patients were admitted in PIMS and all ventilators were vacant.

The District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Zaeem Zia on his social media account sharing the latest information about COVID-19 situation said that “we again have 21 positives for today, as it was 21 yesterday. We have contained the outbreak in the medical college and in the greater interest & safety of people, the college was sealed and will be reopened when qualify the criteria.”