KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that coronavirus claimed four more lives lifting the death toll 2455 along 307 new cases emerged when 13787 samples were tested raising the tally to 133,125. In a statement issued here on Thursday, the CM said that four more patients died due to coronavirus lifting the death toll to 2455 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate. He added that 178 more patients recovered overnight. The patients recovered so far had reached to 127991 that constituted 96 percent recovery rate. Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 1378 tests were conducted against which 307 new cases emerged constituting two percent current detection rate. He added that so far 1186,005 tests had been conducted which diagnosed 133,125 cases all over Sindh that came to 11 percent overall detection rate. He said currently 2679 patients were under treatment, of them 2400 in home isolation, four at Isolation centers and 275 at different hospitals. The condition of 173 patients is stated to be critical, including 23 shifted to ventilators. Syed Murad Ali Shah said that out of 307 new cases 163 had been detected from Karachi.

They included 58 East, 52 South, 22 Korangi, 18 Central, eight Malir and five West. He added that Jamshoro had 28 cases, Matiari 18, Khairpur 14, Dadu 10, Hyderabad nine, Larkana four, Kambar, Sukkur and Sujawal three each, Mirpurkhas, Tando Muhammad Khan and Shaheed Benazirabad two each, Naushehroferoze, Kashmore, Thatta and Umerkot one each. The Chief Minister urged people to follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the government.