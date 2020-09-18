Share:

Pakistan on Friday has reported nine deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 304,386. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,408.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 752 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Till now 133,125 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 98,142 in Punjab, 37,242 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 13,991 in Balochistan, 16,033 in Islamabad, 3,381 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 2,472 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore 2,455 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,225 in Punjab, 1,257 in KP, 145 in Balochistan, 180 in Islamabad, 80 in GB and 66 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 3,090,660 coronavirus tests and 33,865 in last 24 hours. 291,683 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 579 patients are in critical condition.