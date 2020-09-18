Share:

Planning & Development Board arranged a knowledge sharing session for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government at P&D Complex, Lahore.

A team consisting of twenty officers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government visited the P&D Office and met the stakeholders and government departments to gain knowledge about working and implementation practices of various programs in Punjab.

Special Secretary Planning & Development Khyber Phaktunkhuwa Amir Sultan Tareen lead the delegation. He also lauded the efforts of Punjab Government in terms of their working on the reforms of Public Private Partnership in Punjab. He further emphasized on liaising of both governments as their agenda of providing benefit to the local masses is mutual.

Addressing the delegation, Imran Sikander Baloch Secretary Planning & Development Punjab, welcomed the delegates from KPK Government and also encouraged the interaction between two provincial government.

He also said that this interaction will bring positive change among the provinces. During the knowledge sharing briefing, he said that the purpose of Public Private Partnership policy is a harbinger for a new wave of private investments from investors from Pakistan and abroad, which in turn has paved the way for better and affordable infrastructure facilities and services, through faster project implementation, leveraging public funds, a shift from public to private sector management and enhanced accountability.

In this connection, a team of officers from relevant departments visited Planning & Development Board Punjab to share the knowledge about the working of PPP cell and the implementation practices involve in the workings of various Punjab Government Departments.

Member PPPA Farukh Naveed briefed the delegation about the working of PPPA. Additional Secretary P&D Board Nabila Irfan and senior representative of PPP Authority and other relevant departments also attended the knowledge sharing briefing session.