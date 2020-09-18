Share:

ISLAMABAD - A new poster has been revealed for No Time To Die, Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond. Shared by the franchise’s Instagram account, it saw 007 go on a mission as he held an assault rifle and looked through the cross-hairs at potential enemies. In the action-packed poster, the actor, 52, transformed into the iconic spy by wearing a tense expression as he set off on his task.Daniel looked suave in a dark blue jumper that he teamed with a white shirt and a pair of black trousers. Teasing what’s to come for Bond, the caption said: ‘The mission that changes everything. The new poster for @007 is here. In cinemas this November.’ The 25th film in the franchise finds Bond after he has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica when his old friend Felix Leiter, played by Jeffrey Wright, from the CIA turns up asking for help. Leaving his seemingly happy live with Madeleine (Lea Seydoux), Bond returns to the field to face Safin who is armed with a new dangerous technology that could impact the world.