LAHORE - Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh on Thursday visited Narowal district and inspected Gymnasium Hall, E-Library and other development schemes. The DG was accompanied by Divisional Sports Officer Gujranwala Khawaja Saifur Rehman, Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa, Project Director PMU Naveed Anjum, Assistant Project Director Aizaz Sherazi and District Sports Officer Narowal M Asghar during his inspection visit. Aulakh directed the DSO Narowal to improve the existing facilities for players. “Sports Board Punjab is providing best sports facilities to talented youngsters and our youth must avail these facilities fully to polish their talent. Director General Sports Punjab directed the officers to use quality material in sports projects and complete these projects within the stipulated period.”

He also had a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Narowal Mir Shahid Zaman Lak and exchanged views about sports development projects and available facilities in Narowal. Talking on this occasion, Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh said that modern sports infrastructure is being built across the province as per the directives of Punjab govt. “Sports development projects are being completed swiftly in the province and the youth of the province will get top class sports facilities after the completion of these projects.”

Praising the measures of Director General Sports Punjab Deputy Commissioner Narowal Mir Shahid Zaman Lak said the talented youngsters will be able to demonstrate their true abilities through these valuable sports facilities and ultimately the sports culture will grow in the province.