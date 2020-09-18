Share:

RAWALPINDI - A female police constable was tortured black and blue that too in public by her ex-husband in limits of Police Station (PS) Banni on Thursday.

Police registered First Information Report (FIR) under section 354 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) against the accused identified as Sagheer Ahmed, resident of Angoori, Murree. Raids are being carried out to arrest the culprit involved in beating the lady constable Sidra Ghulam Hussain, said a police spokesman.

According to details, Sidra Ghulam Hussain, who is posted as lady constable in PS Banni, told police she married Muhammad Sagheer in 2017 but later on got divorce from him through court because he used to fight with her and place her under torture. She added the accused started using different negative tactics to harass her. “Sometimes, he hurls threats of dire consequences or pelts my house with stones to terrorise me and my family,” she alleged. She mentioned police cautioned Sagheer not to take law into hand upon her previous complaints.

The lady constable told police she was returning home after buying grocery items from nearby shop when Sagheer attacked and tortured her with kicks and punches. She added the accused managed to escape after her brother and sister came forward to rescue her.

Sidra appealed police to file a case against the accused and to arrest him.

Taking action, police registered case and started investigation. SSP Investigation Muhammad Faisal Kamran, when contacted, said police started investigation after filing case against accused.

He said raids are being conducted to arrest him. He said the lady constable would be provided with full security.