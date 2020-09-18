Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Thursday invited Turkey for investing in dairy farming, agribusiness and food processing sectors of Pakistan, which would help to further strengthen bilateral trade and investment relations of both the countries.

Talking to Turkish Ambassador, Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul, who called on him, the minister said that the longstanding brotherly relations between Pakistan and Turkey spans over centuries. He appreciated Turkey’s efforts to provide assistance to Pakistan in various areas and welcome its interest in the development of agriculture and live stock sector development. He said that Pakistan and Turkey had vast potential for collaboration in the field of agriculture and livestock research.

Syed Fakhar Imam also highlighted the significance of the visit of President of Turkey to Pakistan this year and signing of Strategic Framework Agreement (SEF) between the two countries. He mentioned that SEF would go a long way to further strengthen the relations as well as development of agriculture and live stock sector in Pakistan. He informed we were waiting for the composition of JWG on agriculture and water and meeting dates from the Turkish side. He mentioned that Pakistan side was ready to conduct first meeting of the JWG on Agriculture and Water under the SEF virtually given the current situation of COVID-19. Pakistan and Turkey have signed Strategic Economic Framework (SEF) on February 14, 2020. The Secretary, MNFS&R has been appointed as Focal Person of the Joint Working Group (JWG) on Agriculture and Water under the SEF.