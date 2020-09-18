Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) and Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) on Thursday inked an agreement for the capacity building of youth enrolled in public sector educational institutions running under the department.

A statement released by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (FE&PT) said a special signing ceremony of Letter of Understanding between FDE and Pakistan Red PRCS was held here. The ceremony was observed by Federal Minister Shafqat Mahmood, Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society Abrar ul Haque, Parliamentary Secretary Education Wajiha Akram Khan, Secretary Education Farah Hamid Khan, Additional Secretary Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani, Director General Federal Directorate of Education Zia Batool, Secretary General PRCS Khalid Bin Majeed and Joint Director Operations Ubaid ullah Khan. The LoU is aimed to define a working relationship between PRCS and FDE in mobilising, recruiting, training and capacity building of youth volunteers from students of all educational institutions registered under FDE.

All willing, motivated and age appropriate students with parental consent from FDE registered educational institutions will be enrolled as volunteers and members of the Red Crescent Corp with PRCS. PRCS and FDE will facilitate each other by effective co-ordination for Blood Donation Camps’ activities in all institutions, preferably higher secondary schools/colleges.

PRCS will offer Basic First Aid Training to students and faculty of all FDE registered institutions through the district first aid trainer. PRCS and FDE will mutually coordinate for organising cleanliness and hygiene drives, tree plantation drives, awareness campaigns, environment conservation activities, school safety programme activities’ and youth as agent of behavioural change activities.

FDE will encourage the registration of the complete student strength of all willing, motivated and age appropriate students with parental consent of all institutions to register as PRCS volunteers and facilitate in provision of venue for training and events mutually organised by PRCS and FDE. FDE in collaboration with PRCS will facilitate voluntary blood donation camps in order to maximise the blood bank capacity. The main purpose of these camps is to cope with natural and man-made disasters.

Students of FDE will be given the opportunity to participate in national and international events, training, demonstrations, workshops, seminars and camps etc. PRCS will train the teachers and students of FDE to prepare and respond to any emergency through disaster management techniques and also provide internship opportunities in youth mentorship programmes to the students of FDE within the PRCS organisation.

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood commended the initiative and said it would provide the broad framework for cooperation between the two institutions in enhancing mutual interest and understanding, as well as other services for which cooperation may be mutually beneficial. This LOU shall be effective for three years term and may be further extended by mutual consultation between PRCS and FDE. Letter of Understanding was signed by DG FDE Ms. Zia Batool and Secretary General PRCS Khalid Bin Majeed.