ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Jahangir Khan Tareen Thursday said that on-going investigation of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against him in connection with sugar scandal was a self-made case. In a statement issued from London, the senior PTI leader and once a close aide to Prime Minister Imran Khan said that FIA had levelled baseless allegations against him. Tareen made the statement after FIA summoned him and his son Ali Tareen at its Lahore office to answer questions in the on-going probe against his family in sugar scandal. Tareen questioned that how the recent surge in sugar prices could be linked with transactions which were made several years ago. He said that the objective of the inquiry commission on sugar scandal was to explore causes of surge in sugar price and FIA had summoned him regarding allegations other than this. He said that FIA had only targeted his sugar mill while more than 80 sugar mills were working in the country.

“FIA has summoned me after putting unsubstantiated allegations against me,” he said, adding that his son Ali Tareen was also being dragged in the case without any proof. He said that Ali had no link with administration of JDW Sugar Mills as he neither remained member of its board nor held any other position in the mills.

He said that his stance, in detail, over questions of FIA would be submitted to its investigation team soon.

FIA has summoned Ali Tareen to appear before its investigation team on September 18 (Friday) while Tareen has been asked to appear on September 19.

Earlier, FIA and Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) had launched an investigation against sugar mills owned by Tareen and many others named in the report of inquiry commission on sugar scandal.

A combined investigation team of the FIA and SECP had written letters to different departments, seeking record of many sugar mills and individual associated with the sugar business.

Tareen and his son have been staying in London for the past many months since inquiry commission had revealed the names of many sugar mills owned by politicians including him for being responsible for sugar crisis in the country.