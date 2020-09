Share:

LAHORE - In Afghanistan, fierce fighting between Afghan forces and the Taliban left 19 Afghan security personnel including eight pro-government militiamen killed in Nangarhar province, as negotiators from both sides pushed ahead with peace talks in Qatar. A spokesman for the Nangarhar governor Ataullah Khogyani told reporters that overnight clashes erupted in three districts of the province when Taliban fighters attacked several checkpoints of Afghan forces and pro-government militiamen.