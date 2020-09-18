Share:

ISLAMABAD - Janice Litman-Goralnik, the character played by Maggie Wheeler on the popular sitcom Friends, has one of the most recognizable voices on TV. And recently, the 59 year old actress revealed the surprising reason why she decided to change her voice for the role. Maggie, who does not normally speak with the shrieking tone of Janice, told that she adjusted her pitch during her audition after being fired from her previous role on Ellen DeGeneres’ sitcom These Friends of Mine - and the casting directors were impressed. ‘I had been on the first season of the Ellen DeGeneres show and had a great time but when I was fired from that show, I was devastated,’ she said. Maggie’s interview comes after she explained her idea to give Janice a grating voice.