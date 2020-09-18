Share:

Five culprits abducted and gang raped a girl here on Friday. Accused fled after family members of girl reached the scene.

According to details, key accused Noman along with his four accomplices abducted a girl on gunpoint from Jhang Bazaar area of Faisalabad.

The culprits took the girl to a house and gang raped her.

Family of the girl tracing the culprits reached the scene after which they fled the scene.

The girl was shifted to hospital and the police after registering a case against kidnappers/rapists started raids for their arrest.