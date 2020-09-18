Share:

Global coronavirus cases exceeded the 30 million mark Thursday, according to a running tally by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The number of deaths from the virus has reached 943,203, with recoveries topping 20.39 million.

The US remains the worst-hit country with over 6.66 million infections, while its death toll exceeds 197,500.

India follows the US with the second-highest number of infections worldwide at over 5.11 million.

Brazil, which has the largest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Latin America, comes in third globally with over 4.41 million infections.

Russia, Peru and Colombia are also among the hardest-hit countries in the world.

China, ground zero of the virus, has registered 90,262 cases so far, including 4,736 deaths and 85,174 recoveries.

The virus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions since it was first detected late last year.