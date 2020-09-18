Share:

Thirteen more educational institutes have been closed in 24 hours for not following standard operating procedures (SOPs) designated to curb coronavirus spread.

According to details, ten educational institutes have been closed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) while three were shut in Sindh.

Earlier, 22 educational institutions were closed across the country for violating SOPs.

In Karachi’s Korangi, two private schools were also sealed for commencing classes of primary sections. The concerned authorities said that an action will also be taken against the principals of the respective institutes.

Pakistan has reported nine deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 304,386. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,408.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 752 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

On September 15, 2020, thousands of schools and colleges across Pakistan were reopened after remaining closed for more than six months (187 days) due to the coronavirus pandemic.