KARACHI - To promote Gwadar as a next travel destination from Karachi, Destinations of the World -Pakistan (DOTW) and Aircraft Sales & Services Pvt. Limited (ASSL) have collaborated to offer attractive travel packages for both leisure and business travellers to the city of blue waters, Gwadar.

Hashoo Group is the leading chain of hotels of Pakistan and are the owners and operators of Pearl-Continental Hotels, Marriott Hotels and the Hotel One in the country. Whereas ASSL is the first and most experienced company with over 50,000 hours of flying to start Air Charter and Tourism Promotion and Regional Integration (TPRI)operations in Pakistan. In this connection, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between DOTW and ASSL at Karachi Marriott Hotel on Wednesday, 16th September 2020. Under the MoU, Hashoo Group will arrange hotel accommodation and all required services in the five-star Zaver Pearl-Continental Hotel Gwadar and ASSL will operate round trip flights between Karachi and Gwadar.

At the MoU signing ceremony, the Hashoo Group Hospitality Division, Chief Operating Officer Haseeb A. Gardezi said, “To support the government’s mission of promoting tourism in Pakistan, be it domestic or international, we are pleased to collaborate with ASSL for offering our guests the unique opportunity to experience one-of-its-kind travel by welcoming them to Zaver Pearl-Continental Hotel Gwadar from across the globe”.

He further added that at Gwadar, adventure enthusiasts, business travellers and families will now be able to enjoy fun-filled activities such as a beach cruise and speed boat rides along the beautiful beaches. During their stay at Zaver Pearl-Continental Hotel Gwadar, apart from watching movies at the in-house cinema, swimming, playing games and karaoke, the guests will also get a chance to savour delicious bluelobsters, crabs, tiger prawns and other large variety of seafood fresh from the sea.