LAHORE - Pakistan’s Foreign Office on Thursday said that India, with its gross and systematic human rights violations and state-terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cannot mislead the world community by levelling unfounded allegations against others.

Responding to media queries, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhari said Pakistan rejects baseless assertions made by Indian Minister of State for External Affairs, V. Muraleedharan, in Rajya Sabha. He said it is India that has vitiated the atmosphere with its illegal and unilateral measures of 5 August last year in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and with continuous belligerent rhetoric and aggressive actions.

He said the onus is on India to create an enabling environment by rescinding its illegal and unilateral actions, ending its state-terrorism against the Kashmiri people, and agreeing to resolve the Jammu & Kashmir dispute in accordance with international legitimacy.

The spokesperson said Pakistan calls upon the Indian side to end its illegal and forcible occupation of parts of Jammu & Kashmir and comply with its international obligations by giving Kashmiris their inalienable right to self-determination through a free and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions.