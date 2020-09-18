Share:

Lahore - Jamaat-e-Islami Emeer Senator Sirajul Haq has held the PML-N and the PPP responsible for passage of FATF-related bills from the National Assembly and the Senate, saying the government and so-called mainstream opposition parties have surrendered the freedom of Pakistani nation to international powers.

Addressing a sit-in in front of Punjab Chief Minister Secretariat here on Thursday, he said the entire FATF-related legislation based on the ill-attention and it would have dreadful impact on the future of the country.

Siraj said the big political parties and powerful establishment appeared on the page in admitting defeat before the Indian backed international lobby which had been blaming Pakistan for sponsoring the terror activities in the world. He said nothing was precious for a nation than its self respect and dignity. But, he regretted, the rulers imposed on the country since its creation had never realized the true objective which was the base of Pakistan’s independence. He said corrupt and west sponsored elite had been ruling over the country for decades.

Declaring the present regime as the most incapable in history of the country, Senator Siraj said the PTI disappointed the masses and deceived them in a way that was not witnessed earlier although former rulers were not less responsible for the destruction of the country. He said tall claims were made by the prime minister to bring reforms in every sector but his government had not introduced a single reform in any sector in past two years. The biggest province of the country, he said, was presenting a pathetic situation of governance as its every sector was on the verge of collapse due to incapability and incompetence of the team imposed by the prime minister on Punjab.

“We gather here to record out protest against the increasing rate of rape incidents and Punjab government complete failure to provide safety to the masses,” he said, adding the PTI government made it impossible for the children and women to go outside of their homes. A law of jungle was prevailing in the country and rulers were in deep slumber, he regretted.

Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Ameerul Azim, Deputy Emir Liaqat Baloch, Jamaiat Ahle Hadith Head Ibtisam Elahi Zaheer and other leaders also spoke on occasion.

Azim said the PTI government’s made countless blunders after coming into power in every sector from economy to foreign policy. He said the government failed to introduce reforms in the NAB and launch across the board accountability process.

Baloch said the Motorways rape incident was horrific and exposed the government and law enforcement agencies inability to provide protection to the masses.

He said the enforcement of system based on the brilliant principles of Islam was the solution to the problems facing the country.

A large number of people including women and children holding banner and placards in condemnation of women and child abuse and other heinous crimes participated in the sit-in. They shouted slogans against incapable rulers and demanded severe punishment for the criminals involved in the heinous crimes.