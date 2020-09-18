Share:

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Thursday directed the authorities of energy and power department for timely completion of the ongoing solarization of mosques projects in the province so that un-interrupted electricity could be provided to the masajid.

The Chief Minister said the provincial government would provide all required resources for solarization purpose. He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) to review progress so far made on the projects regarding solarization of masajid. Secretary Energy and Power Department, CEO PEDO, Project Director and other relevant high officials also attended the meeting.

Mahmood Khan also directed authorities concerned to adopt a realistic criterion in selection of masajid for solarization so that those masajid could be facilitated which were facing acute power shortage.

The meeting was informed that so far five different solarization projects had been completed by PEDO with a total cost of Rs.1053.82 million. It was informed that after completion of projects Rs.82 million could be saved annually.

Briefing about progress so far made on ongoing solarization schemes, the forum was told that under three different schemes 6000 more masajid were being solarized with a total estimated cost of Rs.3734 million and expected saving through the schemes was Rs.348 million per annum. Under these solarization schemes, 850 masajid of merged districts, 1151 masajid of Swat district, 440 masajid of Peshawar and 4000 masajid of other districts were being solarized.