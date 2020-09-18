Share:

Peshawar - The KP government has increased daily wages of polio workers by Rs.250, bringing it to Rs.1000 a day.

Media relations officer of Emergency Operation Center Aimal Riaz said that previously a polio worker was getting Rs.750 per day but now he would get Rs.1000 a day.

Official sources said that on the recommendation of Health Department, the Finance Department allocated more than Rs.7.1 million for polio workers in all 34 districts of the province.

They said that though the money had been allocated for the purpose, it would be released to the districts as per the number of teams and polio workers operating there in campaigns.