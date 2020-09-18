Share:

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Chairman Sen­ate Saleem Mandvi­walla Thursday em­phasized the need to further strengthen the existing bilateral rela­tions between Pakistan and Germany through enhancing parliamen­tary ties and coopera­tion in various areas of mutual interest.

He said this while talking to Bernhard Schlagheck, Ambassa­dor of Germany in Paki­stan here at Parliament House , said a press re­lease issued here.

The Deputy Chair­man Senate observed that parliamentary parleys were highly significant in creating an atmosphere of un­derstanding and there­fore the parliamentary friendship groups from both sides needed to play an active role.

He said that Pakistan desired to expand fur­ther the economic and trade relations with Germany.

He also recalled his visits to Germany and said that both sides shared a vision aimed at development.

Senator Mandviwalla underscored the need to bring the trade bod­ies and chambers of commerce more close to each other for benefit of the people of both sides as there existed a huge scope for investment in different sectors.

Senators Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Conve­ner of the Pakistan-Ger­many Friendship Group in the Senate empha­sized the need for ex­ploring new avenues of cooperation.

He emphasized the need for increasing par­liamentary linkages to bring people of the two sides more closely.

He said that Germa­ny was a friendly coun­try and we desired to further enhance coop­eration with it.

The ambassador said that we had a de­centralized system like Pakistan and there were many similarities between Pakistan and Germany.

He said that Pakistan was a great country with hospitable people and lovely culture.

He also expressed his well wishes to the Deputy Chairman and agreed with his views for enhanced bilateral cooperation and inter­action at parliamentary and other levels.