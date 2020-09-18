Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Thursday gave deadline of a week to police for arrest of accused involved in a triple murder at Mehar, Sindh.

A two-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Faisal Arab heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, petitioner Um-e-Rubab Chandio said that the head money of one of the two fugitives was not placed.

She said that the police was conducting a nominal investigation as only paperwork was being done. DIG Naeem Sheikh said that the police was trying to arrest the culprits.

Upon this Justice Faisal Arab said that attempts were being made to arrest the accused for two and a half years.

Addressing the DIG, Justice Faisal Arab said that if the accused were not arrested before the next hearing, the court would write in the order that he was not fit for the post.

He asked the DIG why didn’t he bring the case file in the court?

DIG Naeem Sheikh said that the case file was with the relevant investigation officer.

During the hearing, the court reprimanded the SSP for speaking.

Justice Faisal Arab asked why was he talking when his seniors were there? Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for a week.