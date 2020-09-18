Share:

ISLAMABAD - Senate Standing Committee on Industries and Production on Thursday once again expressed displeasure over the production of substandard cars in the country despite their high prices.

Senate Standing Committee on Industries and Production, which met under the chair of Senator Ahmed Khan, discussed the issue of rising car prices in the country. The committee members expressed concerns over the reply submitted by the Ministry of Industries and Production.

The committee members noted that vehicle companies are charging high prices from the consumers and providing substandard cars to the consumers. Senator Nauman Wazir Khattak said that automobile manufacturers are not establishing production plants in the country rather they import the raw materials to assemble the cars. He said that committee should summon the autoparts manufacturers in next meeting to hear their viewpoint. He said that companies should make sure the safety, pollution control and quality of the new cars. The government should conduct the third party of the cars.

Senator Mian Mohammad Ateeq Shaikh said that quality of cars is very low in Pakistan against their high prices. Customer has to pay around Rs0.5 million own money for purchasing a car worth of Rs2.5 million. He requested the Prime Minister Imran Khan to take action against cars mafia in the country. He was of the view that companies are making heavy profits from the consumers.

Senator Asif Kirmani has also expressed concerns over the rising car prices in the country. He said that companies should provide better quality if they are charging high prices from the consumers. He said that a car price in United States is around Rs3.4 million, which has far better quality than the vehicles sold in Pakistan. He informed that a car price in Pakistan is around Rs4.5 million, which has not good quality. The cars have lack of safety facilities in the country.

Committee chairman Senator Ahmed Khan said that people have to change the tyres of new cars due to their low quality. The committee was informed that demand of cars remained low in current year.

A representative of Honda company informed the committee that they are highest taxpayer from last six years. He said that company is using 50 to 65 percent local parts in production of cars.