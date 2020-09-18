Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser will chair an emergency meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security today (Friday).

The Parliamentary Committee will take up matters relating to Gilgit-Baltistan. Leaders of all parliamentary parties in the National Assembly and Senate have been invited to attend.

Federal Ministers for Defence, Interior, Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Advisor to PM on Parliamentary Affairs, Attorney General and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs have also been invited as special invitees.

Governor and Caretaker Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan have been invited as special invitees. MNAs Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf have also been invited to attend the meeting.