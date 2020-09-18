Share:

Accountability court on Friday has handed over former Director General Excise and Taxation Akram Ashraf Gondal to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a 10-day physical remand in liquor license case.

According to details, the ex-DG was produced before the court by anti-graft watchdog.

On September 17, 2020, NAB had arrested Akram Ashraf Gondal in liquor case.

It may be recalled that last month, former DG Excise Akram Ashraf Gondal had filed a petition in the NAB to become a key witness against Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The bureau stated that all the documentary evidence has the signature of Akram Ashraf Gondal for permission to issue the license.

While the signatures of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and former Principal Secretary Dr Raheel Siddiqui were not present on any official document.

NAB sources told that Akram Ashraf Gondal had written in his application to become a pardoned-witness that Dr Raheel was being investigated as to at whose request the alleged bribe of Rs70 million was received.