LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Communication and Works (C&W) Sardar Asif Nakai said that  the new schemes in south region would be a ray of hope for the deprived people  of the area. 

He stated this during a meeting of provincial steering committee jointly led by co-chairman  Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht and the minister to review progress  of ‘Naya Pakistan Manzalen Asaan’ Program phase 2.  Sardar Asif Nakai stressed the immediate implementation of phase 2 of ‘Naya Pakistan Manzalen  Asaan’ Programme. 

He appericiated the efforts of the department on developing a proper mechanism for the identification  of roads on the basis of human development index, classification of districts and length of roads.  

He said the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) government would make sure that funds would be spent for the development of same district for which it would be released. On the occasion, Punjab Minister for Finance Hashim Jawan Bakht purposed to make a  comprehensive report on the issues management faced during the implementation  of phase 1 and suggested to consider those projects during the next phase to  avoid the problems. 

UNHRC expresses concerns over human rights violations in IIOJ&K

Earlier, the C&W secretary briefed both ministers that to provide better communication and transportation facilities to the under privileged rural areas, phase 1 of RAP had completed and the phase 2 would be launched soon.

 