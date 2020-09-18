Share:

ISLAMABAD - Nicky Hilton called out her sister Paris on her new YouTube documentary, This Is Paris, calling her ‘greedy’ and claiming she is addicted to work. The heiress and entrepreneur, 39, has a net worth of $300million dollars but she has said no plans to slow down anytime soon. Admitting she hasn’t had a holiday since she was aged 15 and that she is away from home travelling 250 days a year, Paris admitted that this can get her down. ‘You’re greedy’, Nicky, 36, told her in a matter of fact fashion, advising her to assess her work life balance. But Paris said she can’t relax until she is a billionaire because that is a personal goal she has set herself. However, it seems as though she has taken on Nicky’s pearls of wisdom since she filmed the documentary and has since changed her mind. She said at an AllBright event: ‘My goal … was to make a billion dollars, but now, all I really care about is being happy, my love, my relationship, and the future.’