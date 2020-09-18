Share:

The outgoing Ambassador of People’s Republic of China Yao Jing has recognized Pakistan’s role in regional peace and stability adding dialogue among various Afghan factions could be possible only with the help of Pakistan.

The Chinese ambassador made these remarks in a farewell reception he hosted for the media people. The Chinese ambassador delivered an emotional speech saying he was leaving Pakistan with a heavy heart.

Ambassador Yao Jing also supported Pakistan’s stand on the Kashmir issue and appreciated the way Pakistan government had highlighted the issue at all forums.

The ambassador said he served in Pakistan for almost three years and leaving next Thursday. He said he spent total 13 years in Pakistan in various capacities adding his total diplomatic career spanned over 15 years out which he spent 13 years in Pakistan.

He added, China and Pakistan relationship has been growing with the each passing day and hoped it will further be strengthened in the days to come. He appreciated efforts of the incumbent government of Prime Minister Imran Khan in preserving and strengthening bilateral relations.

Talking about CPEC the ambassador said CPEC will continue despite all ifs and buts. Initially CPEC had four areas first Gwadar, second infrastructure third power projects and fourth industrial development. However four more sectors have been added to the CPEC ambit that include agriculture, social sector, science and technology.

He said Orange line shall also be made operational in a few days while various power sector projects have either been completed are in the process of completion.

The ambassador said we do welcome positive criticism that seeks to help us further improve and streamline projects nevertheless there are some people who do criticism just for the sake of criticism.

“We do reject such kind of criticism or remarks but not with words but with our actions, work and contributions to the economy “he added.

The ambassador said apart from CPEC there are other areas also where both China and Pakistan have been cooperating adding our relationship in fact continues since seven decades.

He said China always favours and supports regional connectivity because that is the only way to achieve various developmental goals.

The Chinese ambassador also lauded govt efforts in improving the security situation in Pakistan. He said Pakistan is now a safe place to live and invest.

He said he will miss Pakistan and great hospitality extended to him during his three years. He wished Pakistan and people of Pakistan success and prosperity.