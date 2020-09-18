Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Establishment Division has completed the preparations of Central Selection Board (CSB) meeting and finalised the panels of officers of different services groups of Grade-19 and Grade-20.

According to sources, the board meeting would be held next week and Chairman Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) Haseeb Athar would chair the meeting. Sources said that CSB would review over 200 promotion cases of Grade-19 and Grade-20 of different services groups.

The Central Selection Board would also review promotion cases 30 officers of Grade-19 and 40 officers of Grade-20 of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), six officers of Grade-20 and 10 officers of Grade-19 of Police Service of Pakistan and four officers of Secretariat Group of Grade-20 and seven officers of Grade-19.

Similarly, the board would review eight cases of officers of Custom Group including cases of three officers of Grade-20 and five officers of Grade-19.

It would also review the cases of six officers of Information Group of Grade-19, two cases of Grdae-20 and the cases of two officers of Grade-20 and four of Grade-19 of Secretariat Group.

Secretary Establishment Division, Secretary Cabinet Division, Chief Secretaries and IGPs of all four provinces would also attend the Central Selection Board meeting.

The board will sent the meeting minutes to the Prime Minister Office for getting final approval of promotions of the officers.