Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) top brass will hold a meeting with head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and Test captain Azhar Ali next week for circumventing cricketing authorities and directly approaching Prime Minister Imran Khan to air their grievances regarding the new domestic cricket structure, it has been learnt. Misbah, Azhar and M Hafeez met the PM on Wednesday in a bid to convince him that departmental cricket should be reinstated – much to the chagrin of PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani and CEO Wasim Khan, who were kept completely out of the loop and only attended the meeting upon receiving a last-minute invitation by the PM’s office. Reportedly left red-faced at the meeting, Mani and Wasim, who, as per sources, ‘were unhappy and disappointed’, have now summoned the trio. “It was a weird situation for Chairman Ehsan Mani and he did not like it,” the sources said. In the upcoming meeting, the PCB officials are expected to convey to Misbah and company regarding their reservations about their maneuver to bypass them and contact the board’s patron-in-chief themselves. The sources also said that a decision regarding any disciplinary action or show-cause notices against Misbah-led delegation has yet to be taken.