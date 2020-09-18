Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) presently operating 23 flights, on a weekly basis, from several cities of the country to different destinations in Saudi Arabia plans to resume 28 more flights to and from Jeddah, Medina, Riyadh and Dammam from September 30. Spokesman for the national flag carrier, Abdullah Khan, while sharing details here on Thursday, said PIA flight operation for Saudi Arabia was partially active as focus was on bringing passengers back to Pakistan. “However, since the Saudi government has only recently announced certain ease in travel wrestrictions, the airline has decided to fully activate its services,” he added. Mentioning that booking of seats for these flights had already been started, he said all those intending passengers holding residence permit or/ aqama besides those with visit visas could now fly to Saudi Arabia via PIA.

Abdullah Khan said passengers planning to visit Saudi Arabia will, however, have to necessarily present their corona test certificate (negative), conducted 48 hours prior to their departure time.