LAHORE - The PIAF-Founders Alliance has announced to speed up its drive for the annual elections of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry for 2020-21, holding series of corner meetings and visiting various markets and industrial clusters to get support.

PIAF-Founders Alliance Chairman Mian Ashraf and Co-convener Mian Nauman Kabir said that a large number of city markets and traders groups have announced their support for the PIAF-Founders Alliance in the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s upcoming elections. Mian Nauman Kabir, who is also PIAF chairman, said that almost all major markets including Brandreth Road, Circular Road, Railway Road, Mcleod Road, Bilal Ganj, Plastic Market, Chamberlane Market, Anarkali, Samnabad, Jail Road, Samanabad, Ichhra, Hall Road, Steel Sheet Market, Akbari Mandi, Sabzi Mandi, Rang Mehal, Neela Gunbad, Urdu Bazaar, Ganpat Road, Badami Bagh, Shah Alam Market, Beadon Road, Timber Market, Landa Bazar, Anarkali and Ferozepur Road have announced to support the PIAF-Founders Alliance.

He hoped that the Alliance would win the forthcoming election with a thumping majority, as their manifesto stands for services to LCCI members, who want their businesses to grow; opening up LCCI doors to all. He said that they would raise all the business issues at all relevant forms, help ensure businessmen access to cheaper loan for their working capital needs or expansion plans.

He said that they are fully satisfied with the performance of the Lahore Chamber, being run by the PIAF-Founders Alliance for last 16 years.

He promised that Alliance would raise all the business issues at all relevant forms, help ensure businessmen access to cheaper loan for their working capital needs or expansion plans.

He said that the Alliance tried its best to introduce sector specialists as their candidates for the LCCI Executive Committee with the sole objective to forward solid proposals to the government for economic progress and prosperity.

The Associate class candidates include Nasir Hameed, Kashif Bashir, Maqbool Siddiqi, Salim Asghar, Shehzad Butt, Naeem Hanif, Shahid Nazir and Ali Afzal.

Mian Nauman Kabir said that the country was passing through critical times and a true business leadership at every tier could help pull the country out of these economic issues. He said the Lahore Chamber elections are no more confined to voting day only but it had now become a whole year process as the elected members stay in touch with voters during the year as well.

He appreciated the role of the private sector for contributing in development of the country and urged the government to avoid securing costly foreign loans for the purpose as Pakistan’s economy was suffering badly due to heavy debt servicing. He said that the alliance had already chalked out a comprehensive plan that would help ensure economic progress and prosperity.