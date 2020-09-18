Share:

Pakistan People's Party has activated for finalising the agenda of the upcoming all parties conference (APC) and contacted Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) to discuss its points, sources said on Friday.

PPP leadership has sought recommendations from the opposition parties to finalise agenda of the All Parties Conference (APC).

PPP secretary-general Nayyar Bukhari and senior leader Farhatullah Babar contacted PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal where they consulted over the APC's agenda. Sources added that PML-N apprised PPP regarding the points to be included in the agenda.

It emerged that the host political party of APC, PPP, will give final shape to the agenda after receiving recommendations from all opposition parties.

Later, a delegation of PPP met PML-N leaders including Ahsan Iqbal, Marriyum Aurangzeb and others in Islamabad. Nayyar Bukhari and Sherry Rehman represented the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) delegation in the meeting. They held discussions over the resolution of the upcoming APC, said sources.

Earlier on Thursday, the top opposition parties had seemed to be in disarray over the agenda of the scheduled all parties conference on September 20 after disagreements have emerged over the course of action against the incumbent federal government.

According to sources, the top opposition parties including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People's Party (PPP), and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) had expressed reservations over the agenda of the multi-parties conference.

"All three of them had separate agenda," they said adding that PPP wants any struggle against the government within the constitutional ambit while PML-N also had reservations over any move against the incumbent regime.

"None of the two parties is ready to remove the incumbent government," the sources had said adding that they, however, have failed to woo Maulana Fazlur Rehman on the matter.

The sources having knowledge of the matter had said that dissents among the parties ran so high that even they could not agree to hold the APC at Zardari House and the venue had to be changed later to a local hotel.