ISLAMABAD - The provincial home departments have frozen total 964 properties of proscribed organizations under the United Nations Security Council (Freezing and Seizure) Order, 2019 issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, says a report of the Ministry of Interior shared with the Senate.

The freezing is carried out against the UN designated entities, the ministry said,

According to the report, as many as 907 properties of banned Jamaat ud Dawa (JuD) and its charity wing — Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) and 57 of banned Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) have been frozen.

According to details, 330 madaris/mosques, 80 schools, 186 dispensaries, 262 ambulances, 15 hospitals, 10 boats, and 17 buildings have been frozen belonging to JuD and FIF while 52 madaris/mosques and two each dispensaries and ambulances belonging to JeM have been frozen.

A total of 611 properties of JuD as well as FIF and eight of JeM have been frozen in Punjab followed by 108 of JUD/FIF and 29 of JeM in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; 80 of JUD/FIF and three of JeM in Sindh and 30 of JUD/FIF and one of JeM in Balochistan.

Similarly, 17 properties of JUD/FIF and four of JeM in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and 61 of JUD/FIF and 12 of JeM in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) have been frozen.