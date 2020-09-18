Share:

LAHORE - The 22nd meeting of the Board of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) held at the committee room of Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination on Thursday.

Talking to The Nation, PSB spokesman M Azam Dar said that the meeting was presided by IPC Minister and PSB President Dr Fehmida Mirza and the attendees were IPC Secretary Ghufran Memon, POA President Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif Hassan, SSCB President R/Admiral Moazzam Ilyas, AFP President Maj Gen (R) M Akram Sahi, NESPAK MD Tahir Masood, Noramed Pharmaceutical’s Shafiq Abbasi, Advisor of HEC Awais Ahmed, PSB DDG (Admn) Mansoor Ahmed and DDG (Tech) Azam Dar.

The IPC Minister highlighted the importance of the meeting as Board of the PSB has been reduced under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. This Board has Ex-officio, three sports federations, Higher Education Commission (HEC), NESPAK, Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and members from private sector.

This Board will have to take important decisions to create sports culture and to promote the less developed areas keeping in view the government policy and economic challenges. “As you are well aware that private sector supports the games and elite sportspersons across the world. I am confident that members from private sector will take keen interest for the promotion and development of sports in the country,” she said.

The Board, while considering the criteria for sanctioning grants-in-aid to the National Sports Federations affiliated with the Board, also approved the criteria, according to which, the government funding will be provided only on the basis of performance of the NSFs, the government funding will be given only to legitimate NSFs having structure from local club/tehsil to national level.

The NSFs will submit annual activity calendar along with budget estimate during the month of March for next financial year so that their proposals could be incorporated in the budget of PSB, the NSFs will submit statement of accounts duly audited by the reputable audit firm for the previous financial year and the grant is released only on receipt of these accounts, she added.

Dr Fehmida said the government has decided to form National Ant-Doping Governing Board to foster dope free culture in Pakistan. This Board will consist of the representatives of PSB, PCB, POA, Health Division and Law Division. The Board will protect the rights of the athletes and maintain the integrity of sports and to provide awareness about consequences of doping to the sports community.

The Board also ratified the administrative, sports activities and repair/maintenance expenditure incurred by the PSB. The Board also allowed PSB to upgrade or develop sports infrastructure through private sector on gratis basis after completion of all procedural formalities.

The minister said present government has allocated an amount of Rs 1949.606 million in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for repair/renovation and up-gradation of existing facilities at Pakistan Sports Complex and Rs 295.572 million for PSB Coaching Centre, Peshawar keeping in view the holding of upcoming international events in Pakistan.