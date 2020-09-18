Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul-Haque on Thursday directed the management of Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) to increase the ratio of women in all programmes of PSEB.

Presiding over 44th Board of Directors meeting of PSEB, Syed Amin-ul-Haque said that women empowerment was an important motto of his ministry. He said transparency in all projects was vital and all decisions should be taken on merit.

The Minister also appreciated PSEB efforts regarding increase in IT exports.

The meeting also discussed matters related to PSEB working and IT exports. It also approved minutes of the previous board meeting.

Earlier, MD PSEB Osman Nasir briefed the meeting about future roadmap of PSEB.