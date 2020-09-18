Share:

As Abid Ali, one of the two men believed to be the culprits of the motorway gang rape still remains at large, Punjab police

have shared his details with other provinces law enforcers to help nab him.

The police seem clueless about the whereabouts of Abid despite the passage of more than a week since the incident was reported on Sept 9. Shafqat Ali, the other prime suspect in the case, was arrested on Monday.

Sources relayed Punjab police shared all relevant details of the absconding suspect with the police departments of other provinces, seeking their help in arresting him besides setting up check posts at the entry and exits of the province to prevent possible cross border movement of the suspect.

They said police teams are in touch with law enforcers of various cities and the arrested suspects in the case are being investigated to trace Abid. Policemen in plain clothes have also been deputed at shrines to arrest him in case he is spotted there.

On September 9, the woman along with her children was waiting for help on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway after her car ran out of fuel when she was forcefully brought out of the car at gunpoint and gang-raped in Gujjarpura area on the outskirts of the provincial capital.