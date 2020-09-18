Share:

ISLAMABAD - Sheikh Saoud Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, the Ambassador of Qatar called on Senator Shibli Faraz, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting on Thursday.

Welcoming the Ambassador, the Minister said Pakistan and Qatar have close brotherly relations underpinned by common faith and values and it was his desire that these relations gain further strength in all spheres during the tenure of Sheikh Saoud Bin Abdulrahman as Ambassador to Pakistan.

Apprising the visiting dignitary about the Government’s priorities, Senator Shibli Faraz said the Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is laying due emphasis on imparting quality education to the youth and aims to develop a singular national curriculum to ensure fair and equal opportunities to children from various segments of the society to rise and prosper in life.

The Minister on the occasion highly lauded Qatar’s remarkable economic achievements and particularly mentioned Qatar’s internationally known brands in different fields like airline service and energy sector. He said Qatar’s economic progress was a source of inspiration for Pakistan.

The envoy showed keen interest in investing in different sectors in Pakistan for mutual benefit of the people of both countries. He said Pakistan had a rich culture, remarkable cuisine and attractive places to visit.

The country was blessed by nature with an amazing weather pattern and along with its cultural diversity and it had a lot to offer to visitors from abroad.

He expressed deep appreciation over the level of independence enjoyed by media in Pakistan and said the growth of private sector media in the country was astounding.

The Ambassador said during his tenure in Pakistan it would be his utmost effort to further expand level of cooperation between the two countries particularly in the spheres of trade and business.

Minister Shibli Faraz welcomed Qatar’s keen interest to invest in various sectors in Pakistan.

He assured the Ambassador of all possible assistance and support in his future endeavours aimed at furthering Pak-Qatar relations. The meeting was attended by senior in officials of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.