MIRPURKHAS/BADIN - Different schools and colleges in the city are still inundated with rainwater despite the passage of two weeks since rains have stopped, creating lot of inconvenience for both the teachers and students.

Educational institutions where rainwater is still accumulated include Adil Primary and Secondary School Bhansinghabad, Government Comprehensive Higher Secondary School, Shah Abdul Lateef Science College, Government Model College and Government Primary School in Ismail Shah Colony.

Talking to this correspondent, teachers Sohail Ahmed, Asif Khan, Sagheer Ahmed and Mirza Afaque Baig alleged that district administration and municipal committee were not interested in draining out the water from the premises of educational institutions.

They lamented that even teaching students had become a difficult task since rainwater accumulated inside classrooms was still to be drained out.

When this scribe tried to contact Assistant Commissioner (AC) Mirpurkhas Ghulam Hussain Kanio to get his version, his cell phone was switched off.

Protests against

non-drainage of sewage fail to move MC staff

Several city streets, roads, graveyards and even educational institutions are inundated with sewage that speaks in volumes for the negligence of the municipal committee (MC).

The sewage has also become a breeding ground for mosquitoes, which is resultantly spreading viral diseases in people. Students, heading to their educational institutions on Tuesday after a gap of around six months due to the coronavirus pandemic, were shocked to see sewage and garbage inside their centers of learning.

Sewage has entered more than 200 schools, colleges, and even the campus of Laar University. On the other hand, despite protests by residents in different localities of the city almost every day, the concerned authorities are still to wake up from their slumber.