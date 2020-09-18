Share:

BAHAWALPUR - An 18-year old girl named Tahira was allegedly raped by a boy named Luq­man while she was cutting grass in the fields in Chahle Wahan area of Khairpur Tamiwali police station of Bahawalpur.

The girl drank pestiside spray and was taken to THQ Khairpur tamiwali and later to Victoria Hospital after her condition deteriorated. The victim died on Thursday due to critical condition. Khairpur Tamiwali Police Station ini­tially did not register a case. However, DPO Sohaib Ashraf took immediate no­tice of the girl’s death and arrested the SHO, Investigating Officer and Muharr for negligence. Luqman accused of al­leged rape, was also arrested.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Ba­zdar also took notice of the incident and demanded a report from the DPO. Further investigations are underway.