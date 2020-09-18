Share:

ISLAMABAD - Presi­dent Dr. Arif Alvi on Thurs­day said that the real face of India needed to be ex­posed as it had unleashed a reign of terror against the innocent population of Indian Illegally Occu­pied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and other minor­ity groups.He made these remarks during the meet­ings with Pakistan’s Am­bassadors-designate to Austria and Sweden, who separately called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.The President asked the Ambassadors-designate to highlight atrocities and human rights violations by the Indian security forces in IIOJ&K at vari­ous fora during their in­teractions with dignitar­ies, a press release issued by the President Media Office here said.

Talking to Ambassador-designate to Austria, Aftab Ahmad Khokhar, he said that Pakistan highly valued its ties with Austria which were based on common­ality of views and mutual respect. The President asked the Ambassador to make endeavors to pro­mote high level contacts and increase volume of bi­lateral trade between the two countries. He asked the Ambassador to en­courage Austrian compa­nies to invest in different sectors like agriculture, thermal and renewable energy. The President also appreciated the Austrian contribution in establish­ing the Institute of Ap­plied Sciences and Tech­nology in Haripur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He urged the Ambassador to make efforts to enhance link­ages between universi­ties of the two countries. Speaking to Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Sweden, Zahoor Ahmad, the President said that Pakistan attached im­portance to its ties with Sweden and wanted to further enhance bilateral cooperation with Swe­den in different fields. He asked the Ambassador to make concerted efforts to enhance trade, economic and vocational training cooperation between the two countries.