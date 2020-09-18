Share:

KARACHI - Sanofi reiterated its mission to improve the health and quality of life of patients by commemorating Patient Safety Day on September 17.

Marked by the World Health Organization (WHO), countries and international health community, the overall objectives of World Patient Safety Day are to enhance global understanding of patient safety, increase public engagement in the safety of health care and promote global actions to enhance patient safety and reduce patient harm.

Speaking about the significance of World Patient Safety Day, Dr Asim Jamal (GM, Sanofi Pakistan) said, “This day gives us the opportunity to express our strong commitment to patients and their safety. Being a healthcare company, we are conscious of the critical role we play and our obligation to patients. The drugs and vaccines that we serve to cure and prevent diseases impact patients, patient outcomes and ultimately, public health goals.”

The day was commemorated in all Sanofi affiliates across the globe, including Pakistan, where Sanofi employees were reminded of their individual and collective responsibility to patients; importance of strong collaboration within departments and between employees; and the impact Sanofi’s working has on local and international healthcare communities.

“The principles of enhancing drug safety are implemented in each step of drug development, starting from pre-clinical phase and to the never-ending process of safety monitoring throughout the whole life-cycle of our products.”, said Dietmar Berger, CMO, Head of Clinical Development, Sanofi, while shedding light on the contribution of Pharmacovigilance to Research and Development, in his pe-recorded message for the event.